NICK RIGNEY, 68, of South Point, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was born April 2, 1952, and was a graduate of Chesapeake High School, class of 1970. He was preceded in death by his “Dad and Mom” Oscar Rigney Sr., and Ernestine Dunfee Rigney, mother Inez Hall; aunts Mary Jo Rigney, Alberta Rigney Osborne and Zelpha Rigney; uncle Paul Rigney; and beloved dog Rocky. Nick was Past Master of the Masonic Lodge Proctorville #550 F&AM, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of Cincinnati and was also a member of El Hasa Shrine of Ashland, Ky. After 44 years, he retired as general manager from Applied Industrial Technologies. He also worked with his uncle, Oscar Rigney at BLR Construction. He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Linda Dalton Rigney; two daughters, Nicole Mullins of Mount Clare, W.Va., and Brandae (Robert) Napier of South Point, Ohio; stepson Dalton Carey of South Point, Ohio; uncle Oscar Rigney Jr., of Bradrick, Ohio; one special sister, Brenda Steinbrecher; and three grandchildren, Kara Mullins, Cassandra Campbell and Drake Campbell. Nick’s big heart and charismatic personality will be sadly missed by his many friends made through school, his professional career, boating, Harley road trips, camping and Bluegrass on the river. He will be remembered for helping others, his laughter and his love of life. Visitation will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with funeral service at 5 p.m. with Pastor David Saunders officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Some churches will open their doors again beginning Sunday
- Applications for 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits available Wednesday in W.Va.
- WV announces plan to send about $300 to most students for food
- Fairland took on future Heisman winner Burrow in 2013
- KELLY NEWMAN SULLIVAN
- More $1,200 stimulus checks are on the way. Here are key dates for the next set of payments.
- DANIEL JAMES COYLE “DANNY”
- Former Marshall track star Julmiste dies
- AMY REBECCA DEMOSS
- MARY ELIZABETH ARNOLD
Images
Collections
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: National Day Prayer drive-in service
- Photos: Ironton in Bloom’s Mother’s Day flower sale
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Servpro of Huntington First Responder Friday
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade