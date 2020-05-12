NICK RIGNEY, 68, of South Point, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was born April 2, 1952, and was a graduate of Chesapeake High School, class of 1970. He was preceded in death by his “Dad and Mom” Oscar Rigney Sr., and Ernestine Dunfee Rigney, mother Inez Hall; aunts Mary Jo Rigney, Alberta Rigney Osborne and Zelpha Rigney; uncle Paul Rigney; and beloved dog Rocky. Nick was Past Master of the Masonic Lodge Proctorville #550 F&AM, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of Cincinnati and was also a member of El Hasa Shrine of Ashland, Ky. After 44 years, he retired as general manager from Applied Industrial Technologies.  He also worked with his uncle, Oscar Rigney at BLR Construction. He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Linda Dalton Rigney; two daughters, Nicole Mullins of Mount Clare, W.Va., and Brandae (Robert) Napier of South Point, Ohio; stepson Dalton Carey of South Point, Ohio; uncle Oscar Rigney Jr., of Bradrick, Ohio; one special sister, Brenda Steinbrecher; and three grandchildren, Kara Mullins, Cassandra Campbell and Drake Campbell. Nick’s big heart and charismatic personality will be sadly missed by his many friends made through school, his professional career, boating, Harley road trips, camping and Bluegrass on the river. He will be remembered for helping others, his laughter and his love of life. Visitation will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with funeral service at 5 p.m. with Pastor David Saunders officiating.  Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.