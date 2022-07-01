NOEL F. MASSIE, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Norma Kathryn Elliott Massie, died June 28 at home. He was a retired meat manager for the A&P Grocery Store. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 3 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens follows. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 1 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Long-Range Improvement Fund for the Gallia County Junior Fair, P.O. Box 931, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

