NORMAN RAY NANCE, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Peggy S. Nance, died Jan. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
