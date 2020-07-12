Essential reporting in volatile times.

OLA MAE ROOP, of Sun City, Fla., died March 26, 2020, in Plaza West Health Center in Sun City Center, Florida. Ola was a Christian and is now in the loving arms of God. She was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Ray Spears. Ola left behind a loving husband of 65 years, Ronald Roop; two sisters, Marie Scott of Ironton, Ohio, and Alice Ferguson of St. Albans, W.Va.; one sister-in-law, Nancy Spears of Coal Grove, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. After retiring from Verizon, Ola and her husband moved from Ohio to Sun City, Florida, in 1995. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on July 15, 2020, at Campbell Chapel Church in Ironton, Ohio. 

