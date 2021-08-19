OPAL HELMONDOLLAR, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Wetzel Helmondollar, died Aug. 16 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was a retired seamstress and worked for Tri State Casket Company and Stone & Thomas. There will be no visitation and no flowers, please, at her request. Family graveside services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements www.slackandwallace.com.

