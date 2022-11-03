OPAL MAYNARD BLAKE of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the age of 88. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. D.L. Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time. The service will be live streamed at www.beardmortuary.com. She was the widow of George C. Blake, who died February 11, 2009. They were married for 60 years. Opal was born January 20, 1934, in Kiahsville, W.Va., to Tim and Marjory Taylor Maynard. She worked in customer service for Anderson-Newcomb Company, H.K. Porter (Connors Steel), and Corbin LTD. She was a member of Sybene Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, brother Randale Maynard, brother Daniel Maynard, sister Emma Thompson Upchurch, sister Annie McClure, and two special friends, John Roberts and Herman Mays Sr. Survivors include one daughter, Cynthia (Russell) Gordon; one granddaughter, Chrisha Spears; one great-grandson, Braden Spears; sister Connie (Ronald) Jones; brother Alvis (Clydene) Maynard; a special aunt, Dot Taylor Osborn; several nieces and nephews; and close friends Ida Bowen, Susie McGuire, and Lauren Gullett. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Harbor Healthcare Employee Fund, 1050 Clinton Street, Ironton, OH 45638. Opal received excellent care and the family is very grateful to the facility staff. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

