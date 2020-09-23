Essential reporting in volatile times.

ORA A. “BUB” SHAVER, 76, of Chillicothe, Ohio, widower of Karen Shaver, died Sept. 19 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe. He was a road construction laborer and a member of the labor union. Graveside services were 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Providence Cemetery. Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Those in attendance were asked to follow social distancing and wear face masks. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

