ORPHA LEE STOCK, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John Stock, died March 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. March 25 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio, with burial to follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Code enforcement employees file lawsuit against City of Huntington
- Huff family welcomes baby boy
- HHS teacher breaks the mold to help students grow
- Huntington couple wins first Ollie Award
- Police roundup: Victim of Huntington motorcycle crash ID’d
- Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House giving away strawberry pies instead of traditional week
- Tri-State Airport launches ‘Soar’ campaign aimed at adding new routes
- Chuck Landon: It was a touching moment
- EPA officials tour Huntington brownfields
- ANDREA NICHOLE KIRK
Collections
- Photos: Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Match Day
- Photos: “Roaring Twenties” Mom and Son Prom
- Photos: Spring Bridal Fair at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Oppasana: Yoga with Wildlife fundraiser
- Photos: Officials tour former brownfield sites in Huntington.
- Photos: Huntington vs. Lawrence County, baseball
- Photos: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church honors members
- Photos: "Live fire" cyber range training at Marshall
- Photos: Ashland falls to Covington Catholic in Kentucky Sweet 16
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland takes on Hurricane