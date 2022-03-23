ORPHA LEE STOCK, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John Stock, died March 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. March 25 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio, with burial to follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

