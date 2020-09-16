OTIS “SONNY” LEROY ALDRIDGE, 71, of Ironton, husband of Bonnie Aldridge, died Sept. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired Armco Steel foreman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Puckett Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to DAV Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Social distancing and masks will be required at services. www.slackandwallace.com.
