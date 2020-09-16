Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

OTIS “SONNY” LEROY ALDRIDGE, 71, of Ironton, husband of Bonnie Aldridge, died Sept. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired Armco Steel foreman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Puckett Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to DAV Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Social distancing and masks will be required at services. www.slackandwallace.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.