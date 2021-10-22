OTTO DOUGLAS GRAHAM, 49, of Ironton, husband of Jennifer Harbolt Graham, died Oct. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was owner and operator of Appliance Guyz. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Community Tabernacle Church, Coal Grove, Ohio; burial following in Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

