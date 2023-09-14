The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

OTTO ROBERT SCHWEICKART JR., 91, of Ironton, widower of Hilda Norris Schweickart, died Sept. 10. He retired from Armco Steel. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, with a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Slab Fork Independent Cemetery, Etna-Waterloo Road, (County Road 4), John's Creek Rd., Pedro, Ohio. Donations may be sent to Slab Fork Independent Church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

