PATRICIA ANN "PAT" CARLSON, 77, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior on February 1, 2022 in the comforting care of her family and the Doctors Hospital staff in Columbus, Ohio. A resident of Jackson, Ohio, in recent years, she was born June 1, 1944 in Huntington, West Virginia to Everett and Frances Dean. After attending Huntington High School she later worked to earn her G.E.D. and completed a medical assistance program in Michigan. On July 23, 1991 she was united in marriage with Frederick Carlson in Roseville, Michigan, and she was doted on and cared for by Fred every day of the next thirty years. They spent memorable years together there, especially enjoying times in Manistee, before relocating to West Virginia and then to southeast Ohio. Pat was a hard worker from a young age, whether in the home or in her jobs. She dearly loved her family, her dogs, the great outdoors and wildlife, her games, her church families at World Outreach in Jackson, Ohio, and Jefferson Avenue in Huntington, and her roommate, friends and bingo buddies at Four Winds. Preceding her in death besides her parents were her brother, James “Jimmy” Dean; her brother-in-law, Richard Napier; and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Wright. In addition to her loving husband, Fred, she is survived by her children: Teresa (William) Hay of Prichard, W.Va., Shirley Diann (Dale) Johnson of Kenova, W.Va., Michael (Beverly) Perry of Jackson, Ohio, Steve Perry of Lavalette, W.Va., and Sunday (Paul) Largent of Sterling Heights, Mich.; grandchildren: Aaron, Paige, Dakota, Dale, Kristen, Brittany, Kasey, Brooke, Alexia, Ashley and Hayli; great-grandchildren: Alyson, Brantley, Memphis, Jazzmyne, Quinn, Vivienne, Katelyn, Keegan, Colton, Caleb, Annabelle, Gidian, Conner, Claire, Seth, Thomas, Owen, Kaiya and Thiago; her sister, Helen Napier; brother-in-law Richard Carlson; and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 6, at 2 p.m. at Bean Cemetery on Centerville Road in Prichard, West Virginia, and the family requests masks be worn for everyone’s safety. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting.
