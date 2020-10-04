PATRICIA ANN HYSELL LAKE, 80, of Wilmington, N.C., and formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Larry Lee Lake, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Edwin and Kim Sarka Lake. She was born on September 30, 1940, daughter of the late Roy and Blanche Trogdon Hysell. Patricia was a retired businesswoman and officer of Mountain Communications. Before moving to Wilmington, Pat was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering at Cabell Huntington Hospital after retiring. She is survived by her son, Edwin and wife Kim Sarka Lake; grandsons she adored and was so proud of, Chad Edwin and wife Christine Dillard Lake and great-grandson Aiden Andrew, and Ryan Lee and wife Abbi Stewart Lake and great-grandson Bennett Lee; brother, Roger (Shirley) Hysell; sisters, Carolyn Kelly and Betty (Glenn) Munce of Virginia; and sisters-in-law, Erma Hysell of Waldorf, Md., and Jenni Hysell of N.Y.; step-mother-in-law, Ruth Lake of Chesapeake, Ohio; half-sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Mark) Jude of Milton, W.Va., and Kim Lake of Central, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was predeceased by sister, Violet and brother-in-law Ronnie McLarn, brothers, James Hysell and Bill Hysell, brother-in-law, Henry Kelly, and father-in-law, Sam Lake. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and amazing caregivers of The Davis Community/Sinclair-Hogue House in Wilmington, N.C., for the past four years, until recently moving into the home of her son and daughter-in-law. In addition, a special thank you to Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, N.C., for their heartfelt guidance and assistance. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, or a Hospice of choice or a church/charity of choice. Visitation will be held between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, practicing social distancing and personal masks to be worn, please; followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington, West Virginia. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
