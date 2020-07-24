Essential reporting in volatile times.

PATRICIA ANN LAYNE HOLTZAPFEL, 80, of Ironton, wife of Lawrence O. Holtzapfel, died July 20 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired clerk/catalog manager for JC Penney. Funeral Mass was 11 a.m. July 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Schools, 912 S. 6th Street, Ironton, or Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, KY 41101. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

