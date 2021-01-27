PATRICIA ANN SPEARS, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born on October 24, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Gibson and Virginia Akers Collins; beloved grandmother, Grace Lepage; brothers, Robert and Gary Gibson; and much-loved nephew, David Kincaid. She is survived by her loving husband, William Paul Spears; daughter, Paula; brother, Mike Gibson; sister, Louis Slater; and sisters-in-law, Judy Gibson and Lucy Davis; along with so many precious nieces, nephews and dear friends whom she loved with ALL of her heart. A special heartfelt thanks to two beautiful, angelic ICU nurses, Denise and Marisa, who cared for her every need, while comforting her as she was ushered to Heaven’s gate. A follower of Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, she was a member of First Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio, and longtime member of Christ Temple Church, Huntington, W.Va. She enjoyed sitting on the front porch with friends and family, laughing and sharing memories. Her favorite pastime was summer boating with me and my Dad; she’d say, “Come home, the river is slick as glass.” We are heartbroken to live our lives without her presence, beautiful smile and classy ways, but we are full of joy to know she is with the Lord and Heaven is her forever home. Thank you, Daddy, for being such a loving, caring husband. Mommy loved you beyond measure, and so do I. There will be a graveside funeral service at 1 p.m. January 28, 2021, at Rome Cemetery Mausoleum, Proctorville, Ohio, with the entombment following. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. My Mom was a longtime faithful supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please join us as we continue her legacy of giving. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit accuses Cabell County Schools of failing to protect student from sexual abuse
- Herd football staff starting to come together
- Huff's staff for 2021 nearly finalized
- Police roundup: Wayne County couple found after more than 450 grams of meth, heroin found
- Morgues, funeral homes hover at capacity as deaths rise in region
- Police roundup: Pikeville teen jailed on child porn charges
- The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State Football Team
- Chuck Landon: Mississippi St. was linch-pin for MU hiring Huff
- Lucky few hit COVID-19 vaccine jackpot for rare extra doses
- New title and tag shop to open in Wayne
Images
Collections
- Photos: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- Photos: People spend time at Lake William
- Photos: LesMills BodyCombat course at The Rec
- Photos: Day of Service
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Chesapeake
- Photos: Marshall vs. FIU, women's basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Coal Grove, girls basketball
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball team defeats FIU
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Ashland vs Robertson County