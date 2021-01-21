PATRICIA ANN WALDO, 79, of Brentwood, Tenn., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Clayton Benachi “C.B.” Waldo, died Jan. 16 in Alive Hospice, Nashville.  Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 23 with visitation one hour prior at New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville. There will be a memorial service in Brentwood, Tenn., at a later date. Memorials may be made to Forest Hills United Methodist, 1250 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood, TN 37027. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.