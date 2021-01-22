It is with great sadness that the family of PATRICIA ANN WALDO announces her passing. Patricia was born August 19, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., and died January 16, 2021, while in Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn. Mrs. Waldo is forever and lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Clayton Benachi “C.B.” Waldo; daughters, Ann Moore and Helene Dean; granddaughter, Sarah Moore; grandsons, Clay Dean and Alex Dean; and son-in-law, Brad Dean. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Evelyn Wilgus; brother, Edmund Wilgus; and sister, Margaret Wilgus. Funeral service will be held on January 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. at New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Anthony Thomas officiating. There will be a memorial service in Brentwood, Tenn., to be announced later. Any memorials should be donations made to C.B. and Patricia’s home church, Forest Hills United Methodist, 1250 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood, TN 37027. Patricia was raised in Proctorville, Ohio, where she and C.B. met and were high school sweethearts. Patricia obtained her nursing degree in 1959 and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She and C.B. married in 1960 and his job took them to several southern locations before settling in Brentwood, Tenn., in 1973, where they have since remained. Together they raised two daughters and have enjoyed being a part of the lives of their three grandchildren, whether at home or traveling together. Family was always a top priority for Patricia, and her world revolved around them. She had a great fondness for tennis, which she continued to follow long after she and C.B. hung up their rackets, including several trips to international tournaments. She also spent many hours gardening and would always say she found such great comfort “working in the dirt,” and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Patricia leaves her family with many fond memories but also with a space which cannot be filled. We now celebrate her life well-lived. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- “I don’t know what treason is:” Hurricane woman faces charges after accused of entering US Capitol
- Alabama’s Huff offered Marshall head coaching job
- Sources: Majority of Herd’s 2020 staff will not return
- Huntington-filmed streaming series 'Normal for Now' takes on pandemic life
- Lawsuit accuses Cabell County Schools of failing to protect student from sexual abuse
- Huntington restaurant owner creates relief effort to help struggling industry
- Marshall board signs off on Huff's hiring
- Herd football staff starting to come together
- Police roundup: Pikeville teen jailed on child porn charges
- Huff officially announced as Marshall's new head coach
Images
Collections
- Marshall University students return to residence halls
- Photos: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- Photos: Marshall vs. WKU, men's basketball
- Photos: Day of Service
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs Coal Grove
- Photos: Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, Fairland vs. Fairfield
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Ashland vs Robertson County
- Photos: South Point vs. Gallia Academy, boys basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Ironton, girls basketball