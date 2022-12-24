Patricia Dale Daniels Baxter
PATRICIA "PATTIE" DALE DANIELS LAWRENCE BAXTER, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2022. She was born February 19, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Stanley Everett Daniels and Maxine Mae Gardner Daniels. She was preceded in death by James William Lawrence; brothers James "Jimmy" Daniels, Patrick "David" Daniels, Tommie Daniels; sister Martha Daniels Schluep; son William "DeLane" Lawrence and a grandson, James Michael Close. She is survived by a son, James Daniel Lawrence (Kil C); daughters Angela "Diane" Lawrence-Close (Mark), Pamela Lawrence Spry (Kenny), and Alicia Lawrence; grandchildren William Michael Riley, Tiffany Hudson, Zachery Lawrence, Michael Hudson, Kristy Hudson, Angela "Nicole" Lawrence, Gregory "Scot" Close (Marla) and Marissa Close Hart (Zach); great-grandchildren Connor Gamble, Teagan Hudson, Tatum Hudson, Madison Close, Ryan Hart, Isabelle Close and Theodore "Teddy" Scot Close and brothers Donald and Larry Daniels. Pattie was retired and attended Bethel Temple Assembly of God for many years and recently attended First Baptist Church. She loved to sing, take walks, shop, and spend time with her family and friends. Pattie would help anyone in need and never knew a stranger. She had a passion for animals and loved to tell jokes to anyone who would listen. Everyone who knew her will miss her. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery in Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

