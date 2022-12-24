Patricia Dale Daniels Baxter

PATRICIA "PATTIE" DALE DANIELS LAWRENCE BAXTER, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2022. She was born February 19, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Stanley Everett Daniels and Maxine Mae Gardner Daniels. She was preceded in death by James William Lawrence; brothers James "Jimmy" Daniels, Patrick "David" Daniels, Tommie Daniels; sister Martha Daniels Schluep; son William "DeLane" Lawrence and a grandson, James Michael Close. She is survived by a son, James Daniel Lawrence (Kil C); daughters Angela "Diane" Lawrence-Close (Mark), Pamela Lawrence Spry (Kenny), and Alicia Lawrence; grandchildren William Michael Riley, Tiffany Hudson, Zachery Lawrence, Michael Hudson, Kristy Hudson, Angela "Nicole" Lawrence, Gregory "Scot" Close (Marla) and Marissa Close Hart (Zach); great-grandchildren Connor Gamble, Teagan Hudson, Tatum Hudson, Madison Close, Ryan Hart, Isabelle Close and Theodore "Teddy" Scot Close and brothers Donald and Larry Daniels. Pattie was retired and attended Bethel Temple Assembly of God for many years and recently attended First Baptist Church. She loved to sing, take walks, shop, and spend time with her family and friends. Pattie would help anyone in need and never knew a stranger. She had a passion for animals and loved to tell jokes to anyone who would listen. Everyone who knew her will miss her. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery in Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pair of Cabell Midland stars highlight Herd recruiting class
- Lawrence sheriff: Witnesses say argument led to fatal shooting in Chesapeake
- Police investigating probable murder-suicide in Lincoln County
- OVP Health purchases former Colonial Lanes property in Huntington
- Morris' footprints to return to basketball court
- Fans nearly doubled Myrtle Beach Bowl attendance record
- School of Medicine administrator has enjoyed watching department grow
- Defense leads Herd past Huskies in Myrtle Beach Bowl, 28-14
- Herd fans upset about Morris' missing footprints
- WV Supreme Court declines to take up appeal of Cabell County incest case
Collections
- Photos: Marshall takes on UConn in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Photos: Marshall fans attend watch parties for 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Photos: Ceredo Kenova Alumni Band Concert
- Photos: Grinch-themed family event at Spring Hill Elementary
- Photos: Marshall basketball team defeats Glenville State
- Photos: Krampus visits Gallaher Village Public Square
- Photos: Huntington Symphony Orchestra's "Home for the Holidays" concert
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: OVP Health Holiday Invite
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Ironton, girls basketball