PATRICIA E. HAYES, 83, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on December 30, 1938, to the late Herschel and Thelma Mannon Singer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hayes; grandson Little Roger Rucker Jr; great-grandson Cody Mulligan and brothers Roy, Frank and Glen Singer. She leaves behind sister-in-law Darlene Hayes; three sisters, Shirley Mannon, Nancy Malcolm and Joann Powers; her children Nerva Hessler (Bob Walters), Mike (Rachel) Huff, Jim (Debbie) Hayes, Bill (Sonja) Hayes, Patty Rucker (Corbin Adkins), Marie (Roger) Callicoat, and John (Charlsie) Hayes; grandchildren Jay (Sarah) Hessler, Donnie Hessler (Kim), Samantha (Willie) Ward, Little Lisa Hayes, Jasmine (Anthony) Gishnock, Bridget Hayes, Chris Huff, Elizabeth Huff, Johnny Rucker, Nick Malavenda, Wes Malavenda (Allie); great-grandchildren Taylor Mulligan, Noah Hessler, Skylar Gishnock and Emma Ward; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pat was a member of VFW Post 6878 Auxiliary Proctorville and Church of Christ of Greasy Ridge. She loved life and was considered a Saint to most people. There will be a graveside service and burial at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, with Minister Barry Kelley officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
