PATRICIA EVELYN MAYNARD, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 25 at home. She was a retired librarian from Fairland School District. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Dec. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

