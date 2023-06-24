The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Patricia Jane Blake
PATRICIA JANE BLAKE, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 16, 1954, in Ironton, Ohio, to the late Howard and Louise Mullins Webb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Blake Jr. Patty attended Emanuel Community Church in Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by her husband, Darrell Blake; children Angela Anders (David) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Nicholas Blake of Monroe, N.C., Michael Blake of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Desarae "Sally" Blake of Chesapeake, Ohio; three grandsons, Seth Anders, Tyler Anders (Anita Vance) and Zachary Anders; seven brothers, Tom Webb (Dawn) of Illinois, Kenneth Webb (Teresa) of South Point, Ohio, Bobby Webb of South Point, Ohio, Melvin (Freda) Childers of Conroe, Texas, Alfred (Verna) Childers of Ironton, Ohio, Russell Childers of Ironton, Ohio, and Richard (Pat) Childers of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sisters, Debbie Jones of Ashland, Ky., and Doris (Ronnie) Ramey of Rock Hill, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

