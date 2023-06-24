PATRICIA JANE BLAKE, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 16, 1954, in Ironton, Ohio, to the late Howard and Louise Mullins Webb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Blake Jr. Patty attended Emanuel Community Church in Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by her husband, Darrell Blake; children Angela Anders (David) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Nicholas Blake of Monroe, N.C., Michael Blake of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Desarae "Sally" Blake of Chesapeake, Ohio; three grandsons, Seth Anders, Tyler Anders (Anita Vance) and Zachary Anders; seven brothers, Tom Webb (Dawn) of Illinois, Kenneth Webb (Teresa) of South Point, Ohio, Bobby Webb of South Point, Ohio, Melvin (Freda) Childers of Conroe, Texas, Alfred (Verna) Childers of Ironton, Ohio, Russell Childers of Ironton, Ohio, and Richard (Pat) Childers of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sisters, Debbie Jones of Ashland, Ky., and Doris (Ronnie) Ramey of Rock Hill, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New baseball stadium will help team culture more than performance
- Actress Joyce DeWitt featured in new music video from The Davisson Brothers Band
- Four generations over 60 years, Dawson-Thompson Oil Co. in Huntington continues successful wholesale petroleum business
- Naming rights approved for Marshall baseball field, clubhouse
- Marshall board approves Campus Development Master Plan, new leadership
- Huntington Symphony Orchestra to turn Barboursville Park into a disco party
- Mamie White’s Coal Festival performances draw crowds
- Farmers market opens to serve Fairfield neighborhood
- Park advocates fear state valuing privatization profit over public input
- Corpse flower blooms again at Huntington Museum of Art
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High football practice with Independence
- Photos: Huntington Juneteenth Celebration
- Photos: Marshall baseball stadium
- Photos: Ironton Culture & Heritage Festival
- Photos: 2023 River Cities Cornhole Classic
- Photos: A.D. Lewis Community Center Pool opens for the season
- Photos: Barboursville Cars and Coffee
- Photos: 304 Basketball Day Camp
- Photos: Longest Day of Play celebration
- Photos: "Pop-Up" Farmer's Market at Playmates Child Development in Ceredo