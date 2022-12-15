PATRICIA JEAN DUNFORD, 90 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born December 27, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late James and Margaret Holman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Dunford and brother Harry Holman. Patricia was a loving, dedicated wife and mother and a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker who loved to sew and quilt. She is remembered for her constant kindness and generosity to anyone in need. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children Gloria Clevenger of Proctorville, Ohio, Dennis (Vickie) Dunford of Florida, Diana Lewis (David Nance) of Proctorville, Ohio, Martin (Elizabeth) Dunford of Florida, Greg (Debbie) Dunford of Pennsylvania; grandchildren Holly Clevenger, Dana Lewis, Jay Lewis, Melissa Lewis, Matthew Dunford, Amy Dunford, Paul Pierce, Lanna Runyan, Cathy Pierce, Mindy Calbeck, Bradley Dunford, Victoria Callicoat; twenty-five great-grandchildren; brothers James and David Holman; nephews Roger (Sunny) Dunford and Dwight (Teresa) Dunford. There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Rodney Carter officiating. Burial to follow in Miller Memorial Gardens at Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to New Hope Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

