PATRICIA KAY ADAMS, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Kettering, Ohio. The Ashland, Kentucky, native was born October 4, 1942, the daughter of the late James and Wanda (Wallace) White. Patricia attended South Point High School, Class of 1960, and was a Co-owner of Anchor Cooling in Brooksville, Florida. She was an avid fan of AMA Supercross and Motorcross Sports and a huge animal lover. She was a loving mother and known for being a social butterfly, who was always kind and caring to everyone. She was also a member of the Moraine City First Church of God in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her sons, Kieffer “Tuc” Thompson, Charlie White and David Gore Jr.; daughters, Julie Gore and Susan Sneddon; brother, Richard “Dickie” (Diana) White; brother-in-law, William A. “Bill” Darling; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ina Rae Darling, and her late husband, Robert W. Adams. Memorial Services will take place at noon Friday, November 12, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, OH 45638, with Pastor Gerald Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. Friday until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawrence County Humane Society, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, OH 45638. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

