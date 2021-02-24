PATRICIA KAY MILLER, 67, of South Point, Ohio, wife of James Suttor, died Feb. 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. By her wishes, no services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabwaylingo Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- NAIME TOUFIC SAAD JOSEPH
- National Guard conducts wellness check missions in Wayne County
- HALLIE JOE ADKINS
- American Pickers to return to WV, seeking collections
- Lineup for Huntington's 150th anniversary variety show announced
- Board to re-open discussion for five-day instruction, approves purchase for former Sears property
- JENNY TEDELL JOHNSON MAIER
- Morrisey team raising funds to pay back AG for his campaign debts
Images
Collections
- Photos: Area hit with second winter storm
- Photos: Overnight snow piles on already ice-damaged area
- Photos: Snowy scenes from around the Tri-State
- Photos: Readers, reporters share images of Tri-State weather
- Photos: MU women's basketball vs. Rice University, Saturday
- Photos: Winter Weather in Huntington, February 15
- Photos: Ohio high school girl's basketball Division III sectional tournament championship
- Photos: Boys High School Basketball, Fairland defeats South Point 55-45
- Photos: Marshall University men's soccer vs. WVU Tech
- Photos: Marshall women's basketball vs. Rice University, Sunday