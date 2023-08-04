The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Patricia "Lynn" Ratcliff Snead

PATRICIA "LYNN" RATCLIFF SNEAD got her angel wings on April 5, 2022, at her home in Proctorville, Ohio. She was born February 10, 1956, at Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, Virginia, a daughter of the late Millard and Ann Parsley Ratcliff of Huntington, West Virginia and Proctorville, Ohio. Lynn was preceded in death by the love of her life and the father of her children, Robert B. "Bob" Snead; and a sister, Susanne Ratcliff Bandy Douglas. Lynn is survived by three sons, Robert B. "Bob" Snead Jr. (Dawn) of Barnwell, South Carolina, Christopher Lee Snead of Proctorville, Ohio and David H. Snead (Ashley) of Smyrna, Delaware; brother Carl Ratcliff (Pamela) of Hampton Virginia, sister Sandy Ratcliff Evans (Eddie) of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren Taylor Snead, Isabell Snead, Jolene Snead and Nora Snead and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Since Lynn's passing, we have reflected on her intelligence, humor, kindness, talents, and the challenges she faced. We invite family and friends to join us in celebrating her life and sharing your stories and happy memories at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the West Virginia Building Penthouse, 910 4th Ave, Huntington, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

