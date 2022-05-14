PATRICIA MOORE SISLER, 81, of Ironton, widow of George E. Sisler, died May 10 at Edisto Island, S.C. She retired from Ironton City Schools. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. May 17 at St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. May 17 at the church. O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.