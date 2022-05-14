PATRICIA MOORE SISLER, 81, of Ironton, widow of George E. Sisler, died May 10 at Edisto Island, S.C. She retired from Ironton City Schools. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. May 17 at St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. May 17 at the church. O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.

