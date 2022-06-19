PATSY JEAN FIELDING, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be the Lord on June 17, 2022, at the Hospice House. Patsy was born January 18, 1935, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Carl Gray and Helen Gibson Gray. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband ,William Fielding, and a daughter, Tonya Hall. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Ray Boster (Donna); two daughters and son in law ,Jennifer Johnson (Chip) and Diana Bowling (Jason); four step-children: Mike Fielding, Connie Johnson (John), Pattie Muncie (Lonnie) and Cathie Craft (Keith who is deceased); one sister, Joyce Tanner (Freddie); two brothers, Jerry Gray (Stephanie) and Carl "Butchie" Gray (Mimi); ten grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, which she loved very much. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Bishop E.S. Harper officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you