PATSY JEAN FIELDING, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be the Lord on June 17, 2022, at the Hospice House. Patsy was born January 18, 1935, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Carl Gray and Helen Gibson Gray. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband ,William Fielding, and a daughter, Tonya Hall. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Ray Boster (Donna); two daughters and son in law ,Jennifer Johnson (Chip) and Diana Bowling (Jason); four step-children: Mike Fielding, Connie Johnson (John), Pattie Muncie (Lonnie) and Cathie Craft (Keith who is deceased); one sister, Joyce Tanner (Freddie); two brothers, Jerry Gray (Stephanie) and Carl "Butchie" Gray (Mimi); ten grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, which she loved very much. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Bishop E.S. Harper officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
