PATTSIE PARSONS, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Mary Etta Sexton; two children, Dreama Williams and Gerald Shockley Jr.; granddaughter, Alicia Shockley; four brothers, Clarence Sexton, Jackie Sexton, Stanley Sexton, Clinton Sexton; and one sister, Juanita Adkins. Pattsie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Rich Parsons; son, Troy (Dreama) Shockley; daughter-in-law, Lisa Shockley; stepsons, Dale (Tamara) Parsons and Mark Parsons; sister, Brenda (Bob) Lemaster Garrett; six grandchildren, Christina (Jason) Eaches, Candace (Jon) Brumfield, Destiny (Seth) Taylor, Joshua (Britney) Shockley, Elise Parsons and Josiah (Jessica) Parsons; seven great-grandchildren, Dreama “Braelyn,” Brenley, Faythe, Ryden, Willow, Tyler and Hallie Jo; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Pattsie was full of life and a treasure to her family. She loved to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. Our family would like to thank the doctors and staff at HIMG for all of Pattsie’s wonderful medical care. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor D.L. Webb at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Founder of Hillbilly Hot Dogs dies
- Arch Resources nearly ready to open new met coal mine in WV
- Lost Huntington: Albert E. Cox House
- More than 50 manhole lids, catch basin covers reported stolen
- Charleston mall space still set to become hotel
- Police roundup: Man arrested after overnight stabbing
- CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN DROWN
- Scaled-down West Virginia Hot Dog Festival promises to be fun for whole family
- Health department alerts of substantial spread of COVID-19
- Yingling named CEO, president of Mountain Health Network and hospitals
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Cabell County Fair, Wednesday
- Photos: Huntington Police Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: "The Wizard of Oz" at the Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Sloane Square Gallery
- Photos: K-9 training obstacle course dedication ceremony
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser
- Photos: Mural unveiled at Ebenezer Day Care Center
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Horse Show
- Photos: Southside Neighborhood Organization Community Craft Fair