PATTSIE PARSONS, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Mary Etta Sexton; two children, Dreama Williams and Gerald Shockley Jr.; granddaughter, Alicia Shockley; four brothers, Clarence Sexton, Jackie Sexton, Stanley Sexton, Clinton Sexton; and one sister, Juanita Adkins. Pattsie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Rich Parsons; son, Troy (Dreama) Shockley; daughter-in-law, Lisa Shockley; stepsons, Dale (Tamara) Parsons and Mark Parsons; sister, Brenda (Bob) Lemaster Garrett; six grandchildren, Christina (Jason) Eaches, Candace (Jon) Brumfield, Destiny (Seth) Taylor, Joshua (Britney) Shockley, Elise Parsons and Josiah (Jessica) Parsons; seven great-grandchildren, Dreama “Braelyn,” Brenley, Faythe, Ryden, Willow, Tyler and Hallie Jo; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Pattsie was full of life and a treasure to her family. She loved to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. Our family would like to thank the doctors and staff at HIMG for all of Pattsie’s wonderful medical care. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor D.L. Webb at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

