PATTY A. PRIMM, 64 of Ironton, sister of Eddie Primm and Jimmy Primm, both of Ironton, died Jan. 12. She had worked at McDonald's in Ashland. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Hecla Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements. Donations are suggested to Royersville Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Kathy Bamer, 265 County Road 26, Ironton 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

