PATTY LOU HAYES TREDWAY, 89, of Scottown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born July 27, 1932, at Polkadotte, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Loma P. Hayes and Myron “Bud” Hayes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas “Gab” Tredway; a grandson, Mark E. Withrow; and son-in-law, Mark S. Withrow. She is survived by her seven children, Rhonda (Garry) Pyles, Vickie Myers, Thomas Tredway Jr., Brenda (Mark) Fitzpatrick, Kimberly (Billy) McCarty, Pamela Withrow and Teresa (Gregg) Davidson. We girls would like to thank our brother Thomas Tredway Jr. for his help and support of our mother. He could not have taken better care of our mother. He is and always has been our rock. We would like to tell him we love him and we appreciate everything he has done. She was also a sister to 10 siblings; mamaw to 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and a friend to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Daryl Fowler officiating. Pallbearers will be her son and grandsons. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
