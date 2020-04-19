PAUL B. DAVIDSON, 88, of Hanging Rock, Ohio, widower of Carolyn Davidson, died April 17 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dementia Society of America or Parkinson’s Society Donation Processing The Michael J. Fox Foundation. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

