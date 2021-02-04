PAUL C. ROSSITER, 82, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away peacefully in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va., on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born April 12, 1938, in Ironton, Ohio, to the late Stanley L. and Lennie Alice Boster Rossiter. After completion of high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, as Private First Class SP-4 Armor Intelligence Specialist from 1961 to 1963 and served in the Army Reserve until 1967. On his return home, he married his wife and lifelong caregiver, Carolyn “Sue” Johnson Rossiter, on July 18, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio. Together, they had three children, Michael D. (Lisa) Rossiter of Crown City, Ohio, Tammy (Melvin) Clagg of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Missy (Michael) Stowers of Huntington, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Genie Len (Justin) Logan of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., Christian (Jami) Wilkes of Gallipolis, Ohio, Kyeler Rossiter and Carson Stowers of Huntington, W.Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Ana and Eli Wilkes, all of whom will cherish his memory forever. Paul Carson Rossiter is survived by his wife of 57 years, his sisters, Faye (Bobby) Unroe and Beatrice Rossiter of Gallipolis, Ohio, and brother, Richard Rossiter of Stow, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herman, Emmett and Farrell Rossiter; sister, Zelma Wedemeyer; and nephew, Johnny Rossiter. Being an active, faithful, contributing member of his community, he served as a Crown City Village Council Member, a member of the Crown City Volunteer Fire Department and tirelessly worked as a Guyan Township Trustee. He was a 55-year member of the Ohio Valley Lodge No. 0536 of Crown City, Ohio, in which he served as Trustee and Past Master. In addition to this, he belonged to the Operating of Engineers, held a towboat license and was a member of Defender United Methodist Church in Bradrick, Ohio. Paul was employed by Crown City Mining as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for many years and served as President of the United Mine Workers. He taught one year of Diesel Mechanics at Lawrence County Vocational School before starting his own excavating business, Rossiter Brother’s Excavating Inc. A private family service will be conducted on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Garland Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in the Crown City Cemetery in Crown City, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Private family visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home. Masonic rites will also be held. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
