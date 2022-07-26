PAUL DAVID McGUIRE, 56, of Ironton, father of Eric McGuire of Ironton and Shane McGuire of Flatwoods, Ky., died July 22 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 28 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral homewww.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you