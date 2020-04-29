PAUL EUGENE WARD, 72, of Berea, Ohio, passed on April 24, 2020. Son of the late David and Louise Ward, Paul is survived by his wife, Jane Serafine-Ward; also three stepdaughters, Nicole and Kimberly Serafine and Toni Lynn Mace, and a stepson, David Justice; his brother, JR Ward, in W.Va.; his sisters, Dianne Brown and Donna Sewolich-Martin of Ohio, his sisters, Judy Tichenor and Kathy Brown, in W.Va.; and various cousins, nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held later this summer at Hodges Cemetery in Hurricane, W.Va., due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. Online condolences at www.bakerfuneralberea.com.

