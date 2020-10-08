Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PAUL FRANKLIN FERRIS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on April 24, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Odda Ferris and Audrey Scarberry Ferris. He was the owner and operator of Ferris Towing. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Ferris, of 45 years, whom he cared for until the very end; one daughter, Paula Ferris, one son, Paul (Brandey) “PJ” Ferris, one grandson, Brady Adkins, all of Proctorville, Ohio; five brothers, Ed Ferris, Don Ferris, Carrol Ferris of Chesapeake, Ohio, Larry Ferris, David Ferris, both of Proctorville, Ohio; two sisters, Wanda Graham and Dorothy Walker, both of Proctorville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private family graveside and visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.