PAUL GARY BENTLEY, 78, of Ironton, husband of Janice Harrison Bentley, did May 16 in Harbor Health Care Center, Ironton. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, followed by a procession led by the Upper Township VFD for a noon graveside service at Mamre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Upper Township Fire Department, 3402 Ohio-141 Ironton, 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

