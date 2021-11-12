PAUL IRVIN FAIRCHILD, 95, of Westerville, Ohio, widower of Mildred Fairchild, died Nov. 8. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to noon November 20 at Phillips Funeral Home; graveside service will follow immediately at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Methodist Men, Burt Payne, First United Methodist Church, 101 North Fifth Street, Ironton, OH 45638.

