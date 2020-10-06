Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PAUL JEFFREY WAGINGER, age 32, formerly of Ironton, died September 28, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born October 1, 1987, son of Paul and Marilyn Waginger of Ironton, Ohio. Survived by Ladeja Robinson; two children, Kimora Waginger and Ayden Waginger. He worked in construction. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at O’Keefe – Baker Funeral Home, 1108 South 6th Street, Ironton, Father David Huffman officiating. A committal service will be held at a later date. Ohio COVID-19 regulations will be followed with face masks and six-feet social distancing.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.