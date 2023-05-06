PAUL LEWIS WILMOTH, 88 of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his residence. Born October 14, 1934, in Newton, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Harold and Katherine Stone Wilmoth. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in Ravenswood, West Virginia, and was a United States Air Force Korean War veteran. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He attended the First Baptist Church of Gallipolis. He is survived by his nephews, Mark (Patty) Fugate, Noel Wilmoth, Danny McDaniel, and Sam McDaniel, and also a niece, Lisa Neel. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty "Becky" Miller Wilmoth, whom he married on June 25, 1969, and preceded in him on February 7, 2022, and two brothers, Logan and James Wilmoth. There will be no calling hours nor funeral services. Private interment will be in the Culloden Cemetery, Culloden, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis is entrusted with Paul's arrangements. Cremeens-King Funeral Homes, located in Gallipolis, Pomeroy and Racine, Ohio and proudly serving Southeastern Ohio, families with funeral, pre-planning, and cremation arrangements.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Herd trio ink deals after NFL Draft ends
- Eastgate Shopping Plaza sells for over $1.7 million at public auction
- Sectional softball: Knights knock off Lincoln County
- Cabell Midland, Ironton to meet in football at Marshall
- Sons of Marshall, indeed: progeny of former Herd stars earn shot at NFL
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti says it won't have strawberry pie in 2023
- Lost Huntington: First Guyandotte Bridge
- Sectional softball: Knights make hay in opener against Wolves
- Playing the portal: Marshall balancing roster as transfers come and go
Collections
- Photos: HHS football team members receive championship rings
- Photos: 2023 Huntington High School Prom
- Photos: Marshall conducts 2023 Spring Commencement
- Photos: "High School Artist of the Tri-State" exhibition
- Photos: HHS Prom at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: 51st Cabell County Special Olympics
- Photos: Cabell County's National Day of Prayer service
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College 2023 Spring Commencement
- Photos: Healthy Kids Day
- Photos: Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament, Wednesday