PAUL LEWIS WILMOTH, 88 of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his residence. Born October 14, 1934, in Newton, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Harold and Katherine Stone Wilmoth. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in Ravenswood, West Virginia, and was a United States Air Force Korean War veteran. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He attended the First Baptist Church of Gallipolis. He is survived by his nephews, Mark (Patty) Fugate, Noel Wilmoth, Danny McDaniel, and Sam McDaniel, and also a niece, Lisa Neel. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty "Becky" Miller Wilmoth, whom he married on June 25, 1969, and preceded in him on February 7, 2022, and two brothers, Logan and James Wilmoth. There will be no calling hours nor funeral services. Private interment will be in the Culloden Cemetery, Culloden, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis is entrusted with Paul's arrangements. Cremeens-King Funeral Homes, located in Gallipolis, Pomeroy and Racine, Ohio and proudly serving Southeastern Ohio, families with funeral, pre-planning, and cremation arrangements.

