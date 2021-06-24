PAUL NICHOLAS “NICK” DINGESS, 64, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence. Born January 13, 1957, he was the son of the late Lean Wheatley and Paul “Gam” Dingess, who survives, in Gallipolis. He retired after 30-plus years of service as an electrician from the Kyger Creek Power Plant. He was a 1975 graduate of Gallia Academy High School and was an avid guitar player. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Sherry Scott Dingess, whom he married in Rio Grande on December 26, 2018; children, Eric Dingess of Kentucky, Jessa Dingess of Huntington, W.Va., Kyle (Darian) Dingess of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Ashley (James) Johnson of Gallipolis, Bill (Alexia) Powers of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Talon Dingess, Sutton Dingess, Declan Johnson, Lilly Johnson and Willow Powers. A sister, Marsha Shriver of Spring Hill, Florida, a granddog, Blaze, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of cousins also survive. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Dingess. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Interment will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, June 25, 2021.
