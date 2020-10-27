Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PAUL “PL” JOHNSON, 64, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Sandra DePriest Johnson, died Oct. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a self-employed upholsterer and game call maker with PJ’s Game Calls. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 28, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Puckett Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation two hours before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to funeral expenses by Facebook fundraiser. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.