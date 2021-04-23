PAUL SHOPE, 65, of Ironton, husband of Mary Fyffe Shope, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 26 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with services. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
