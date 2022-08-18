Paul Steven Conner
SYSTEM

PAUL STEVEN CONNER, 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away August 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 27, 1965, to Richard and Rose White Conner. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Rex (Nannie) Conner; maternal grandparents Tom (Olive) White; two nieces, April Short and Kristen Conner; and sons-in-law Aaron Webb and Travis Moore. In addition to his parents, Paul is survived by two daughters, Alisha Conner and Sierra Webb; son Derek Conner; five grandchildren, Cameron Moore, Madison and Logan Mezo, Aubree Webb, Sophia Conner; two sisters, Shelba (Lupe) Ayala, Barbara (Bob) Bicknell; two brothers, Rick (Gail) Conner, Rex (Janith) Conner; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jerry Galloway. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you