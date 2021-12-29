PAULINE FORBUSH WEBB, 85, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at a local nursing home facility. She was born September 21, 1936, the daughter to the late Elmer and Verna Reynolds Forbush. Pauline was also preceded in death on February 18, 2020, by her loving husband, Ralph D. Webb, whom she married May 3, 1957. Pauline was a 1955 graduate of Rock Hill High School and retired in 1986 after 27 years as a bus driver for the South Point School District. She was an active member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she taught the 2-3 year-old Sunday school class, sang in the choir, participated in the card ministry and helped start the church bus ministry. Pauline also worked with the Awana Club and enjoyed summer church camp where she was a cook and counselor for many years. Pauline enjoyed sewing, camping and planting a big garden every year and canning her produce. She loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Donald Ray Webb, and two brothers, Garland Forbush and Carl Edward Forbush. Those that are left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Mary (Joseph) Slone of Chesapeake, Ohio, Donna Hughes of South Point, Ohio, and Debra (Stephen Burchett) Doby of Minford, Ohio; four grandsons, Ryan Webb of South Point, Ohio, Daniel (Shana) Fraley of Ironton, Ohio, Andrew (Rachael) Fraley of Waterloo, Ohio, and Steven (Ashley) Burchett of Lancaster, Ohio; three granddaughters, Rachael Copley of South Point, Ohio, Mindy (Will) Breedan of Milton, W.Va., and Jessica (Josh) Downing of Huntington, W.Va.; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Erma (Rick) Caul of Cotopaxi, Colo.; two brothers, Charles (Cecilia) Forbush of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Donald (Carletta) Forbush of Kitts Hill, Ohio. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Roger Pierce officiating. Interment will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. The Webb family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the Webb family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.
