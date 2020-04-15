PAULINE L. MEADOWS, 84, of Inwood, W.Va., passed away at the residence of her daughter-in-law on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born Nov. 20, 1935, in Proctorville, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Harry Leffingwell and Allie Henson Leffingwell. Services and interment will be private. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County, PO Box 147, Charles Town, WV 25414. Please sign the online guestbook and view her obituary at www.mtstrider.com.
