PEARL A. BURGER, 100 of Bidwell, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Madison Park Healthcare, Huntington, West Virginia. She was born September 10, 1920, in Wayne County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Crit and Annie Crabtree. Pearl was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Porter, Ohio. Her love of flowers earned her several awards for flower arranging, and she was a Charter Member of the Vinton Garden Club. Pearl is survived by a daughter, Anna Mae (Nick) Diniaco; grandchildren, Charles Diniaco, Amy (Matt) Orwig, all of Huntington, West Virginia; and great-grandchildren, Chase Diniaco, Alabama and Rylan Orwig, Huntington, West Virginia; stepdaughter, Polly Bryant, Bidwell; stepgrandchildren, Eric Bowcott, Bidwell, Ohio, and Jamie Hudson Smith, Hawaii; brother-in-law, Kendall Dean, Sarasota, Florida; and special friends, Scott and Wanda MacClinchy, Vinton. In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by husbands, Charles Wade George and Lonnie Burger; by six brothers, Gerald, Homer, Glenn, Clyde, Ervin and Arvil Crabtree; and three sisters, Ruth Shaw, Doris Dean and Joyce Atkinson. Pearl’s family would like to express their thanks for the loving care afforded her by Wyngate at River’s Edge and Madison Park Health Care. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, with Pastor Dan Lamphier officiating. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday one hour prior to services. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home is honored to serve the Burger family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mccoymoore.com.

