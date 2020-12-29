PEARL BARKER SMITH, 95, of Ironton, died Dec. 26. She was retired from First Federal Savings and Loan. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry or Ironton Pet Shelter. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

