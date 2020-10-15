Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PEARL OLIVE PRINCE, 100, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born November 6, 1919, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late Perry and Mamie Harpold Riley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Prince; a daughter, Sharon Black; son, Bobby Prince; sons-in-law, Chauncey Black, Tom Dorsey, Jackie Pyles and John Devore; daughter-in-law, Doris Prince; and numerous siblings. She was a member of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church for 81 years. Pearl is survived by four daughters, Alma Pyles of Chesapeake, Ohio, Barbara Devore of Proctorville, Ohio, Marilyn (George) Black of Chesapeake, Deborah Dorsey of Ceredo; two sons, Dwight (Christie) Prince of Dayton, Ohio, and Leslie (Charlotte) Prince of Bossier City, La.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Private funeral service and visitation will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Roach officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.