PEGGY D. ISON, 67, of Ironton, mother of Iva Easterling, Kenna Ison, and Kathy Jenkins, all of Ironton, died March 4 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired cook with the Rock Hill Elementary School. Funeral service will be at noon March 15 at Christian Faith Outreach, 2700 Herman Ave., Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
