PEGGY J. GALLOWAY, 86 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. She was born April 27, 1937, in Lawrence County, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas Galloway and two sons, Jeff and Patrick Galloway. She is survived by four children, Rick (Lisa) Galloway, Tammy Wilson, Randy (Carlenea) Galloway, and Christina Skaggs; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Galloway. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

